After 500 tips, one helps crack a murder mystery

Donovan Cowart was just 27-years-old when he went missing. (Photo source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A tip led investigators to a pond in rural Greene County where they saw a tarp containing human remains. (Photo source: WLOX)

Jackson County dive team members went to Greene County to help investigators find what could be key evidence in the murder of Donovan Cowart. (Photo source: WLOX)

One of the men charged with the murder of Donovan Cowart showed investigators where they threw evidence into the pond. (Photo source: WLOX)

Human remains found at the bottom of a pond in Greene County are believed to be those of a missing George County man. Donovan Cowart disappeared two years ago, and his family and authorities have been searching for him ever since. Now, two people are charged with his murder.

Welford Lee McCarty and Robert Virgil Stevens were arrested Tuesday. Investigators say they killed Cowart two years ago and dumped his body in a pond off Double Branch Road in the southeast corner of Greene County.

Over the last two years, George County deputies say they've followed about 500 tips in the search for Donovan Cowart. When a tip came in Monday, investigators were somewhat confident this could be it.

The tip led them to a pond in rural Greene County. Investigators saw a tarp, which contained human remains they believe belong to Cowart. Wednesday, divers began searching the pond for any evidence.

"We have been in other states, we have been in bodies of water, and it feels - to get this down to this and for our investigators to put it all together in two days - it was great," George County Sheriff Dean Howell said.

"Once we recovered a body, evidence kept falling into place," George County Capt Ben Brown explained. "We finally had some physical evidence to support what we heard and were able to get those people in. Once they began to realize we had physical evidence, people began to confess to what was going on."

Investigators believe the murder is drug related and they expect more arrests will be made.

