Grant allows more teachers to become literacy coaches in Mississippi schools

The Board for Professional Teaching Standards now has more resources to help improve reading levels in Mississippi. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded $2.4 million to go toward training teachers to serve as literacy coaches in schools. This grant money will help Mississippi with the Third Grade Gate which was implement at the start of the 2014-2015 school year. It is a policy that requires third graders to meet minimum literacy benchmarks before being promoted to fourth grade.Gov. Phil Bryant said, "Mississippi teachers work hard to foster learning among their students, and we are proud of their efforts. This support from the Kellogg Foundation will enable the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards to play an important role in developing literacy skills in Mississippi's K-3 classrooms."The National Board will also use the funding to help increase specialized literacy training opportunities for students enrolled in university teaching programs and for teachers who have recently become licensed.Ronald Thorpe, president and CEO of the National Board said, "Board-certified teachers have the proven skills to not only help children master core concepts, but instill a love of learning and the habits of mind that are so critical for their continued success and for Mississippi's future."