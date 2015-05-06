MDOT plans to reopen I-10/I-110 loop today

MDOT crews will reopen a loop Wednesday that allows drivers traveling east on I-10 to proceed north onto Highway 15 at the I-10/I-110 intersection. This loop, referred to as the southeast loop, has been closed since April 13.

MDOT crews have been working on the two loops south of I-10 and on the new connector road for several months now. The work is all part of a project surrounding I-10 and I-110.

MDOT officials say the many parts of this very complex project are starting to come together. The bridge and diverging diamond on D'Iberville Boulevard and the Big Ridge Road bridge should be open this summer.

"The finished product is going to be really really good for everybody," said MDOT Project Engineer Mike Harter. "I think the public has already recognized how great this is going to be when it's all said and done. We've been opening up ramps and access points piece by piece and I think the public is really really pleased with it."

