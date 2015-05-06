West Harrison advances to face Long Beach in the Class 5A Fast Pitch Softball playoffs

West Harrison took aim on a possible sweep of East Central and midway through the game the Lady Hornets had gained momentum and it looked as if they would force a third and final deciding playoff game.

The Lady Hornets got things going in the bottom of the fourth inning. Illysa Easton sent the ball to keep center field, The Lady Hurricanes outfielder couldn't make the catch and the hit had Lady Hornets are second and third.

Madie Spark hit a blooper to right field. Once again the Lady Hurricanes outfielder couldn't make the catch and Joy Mable and Easton raced home giving East Central a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Hurricanes stirred things up in the top of the fifth inning. Kristen Sexton slapped a single into left field. The ball would get away and Megan Sexton, who had singled, scored West Harrison 's first run of the game.

Lauren Jackson delivered a single that scored the tying run and momentum was now on the side of the Lady Canes.

Jackie Shows who started the game on the mound for West Harrison and pitched three scoreless innings, belted a single right up the middle into center field. Rebecca Cuevas and Jackson made it 4-2 Lady Hurricanes.

That was West Harrison would need, but each team scored again to make the final 6-3 West Harrison.

The Lady Hurricanes advance to host Long Beach 6:00 p.m. Friday night in game one of the Class 5A South State finals.

