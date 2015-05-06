West Harrison advances to face Long Beach in the Class 5A Fast P - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

West Harrison advances to face Long Beach in the Class 5A Fast Pitch Softball playoffs

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
HURLEY, MS (WLOX) -

West Harrison took aim on a possible sweep of East Central and midway through the game the Lady Hornets had gained momentum and it looked as if they would force a third and final deciding playoff game.

The Lady Hornets got things going in the bottom of the fourth inning.  Illysa Easton sent the ball to keep center field, The Lady Hurricanes outfielder couldn't make the catch and the hit had Lady Hornets are second and third.

Madie Spark hit a blooper to right field.  Once again the Lady Hurricanes outfielder couldn't make the catch and Joy Mable and Easton raced home giving East Central a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Hurricanes stirred things up in the top of the fifth inning.  Kristen Sexton slapped a single into left field.  The ball would get away and Megan Sexton, who had singled, scored West Harrison 's first run of the game.

Lauren Jackson delivered a single that scored the tying run and momentum was now on the side of the Lady Canes.

Jackie Shows who started the game on the mound for West Harrison and pitched three scoreless innings, belted a single right up the middle into center field.  Rebecca Cuevas and Jackson made it 4-2 Lady Hurricanes.

That was West Harrison would need, but each team scored again to make the final 6-3 West Harrison.

The Lady Hurricanes advance to host Long Beach 6:00 p.m. Friday night in game one of the Class 5A South State finals.

Copyright  2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

 

 

 

 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly