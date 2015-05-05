Biloxi mayoral candidates spend remaining days campaigning

Windy Swetman (left) and FoFo Gilich (right) will face each other in a runoff election to decide who will be Biloxi's next mayor. (Photo source: WLOX)

With just one week until Biloxi residents choose their next mayor, the city is painted with campaign signs for FoFo Gilich and Windy Swetman.

In many areas, where you see one sign, you will see another close by. With days to go and the race so close, both candidates are spending a lot of time campaigning.

"We are walking everyday, everyday," Gilich said. "You will see us in a neighborhood with 15 folks at one time. This is all family, all close friends, so I couldn't be more proud of our team."

"I'm visiting as many Biloxians as I can," Swetman said. "We are going door to door, making personal phone calls to citizens and just getting out on the streets of Biloxi."

Gilich wants residents to know he's committed to his city.

"It's just about Biloxi and about Biloxi's future, and that's all related to jobs, new jobs and, you know, keep us insulated from the problems we've had," Gilich said.

Swetman hopes voters will remember his years of public service.

"I'm ready on day one," Swetman said. "I understand the government finances. I have managed current government finances. I have a record of being a fiscal conservative. and I'm proud of that."

Last week, 27 percent of the city's registered voters headed to the polls. Gilich won 29 percent of the votes and Swetman 22 percent.

"We were pleased to come out on top in the first go round," Gilich said. "We are just looking for doce de Mayo."

"I'm just lucky to be in this race and to have the confidence of the voters, and I'm going to work as hard as I can until Election Day, and I'm going to see what the voters decide," Swetman said.

The polls will be open at Biloxi's 10 polling places Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. All voters need to bring a picture ID.

