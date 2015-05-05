Ribbon cutting held at new Saucier Children's Library

On Tuesday a ribbon cutting and rededication was held for the new Saucier Children's Library. District 5 Supervisor Connie Rocko along with library staff, the library board and children took part in cutting the ribbon.

Library staff members say the new library is four times the size of the old one. The new space includes a computer room, book sale room and has plenty of space for reading and meeting.



"We rededicated this building to the young children that were lost and have been lost in this community," said Rocko.



"Most of this was actually in the previous building except the book cases those were recycled. This has been like a patchwork quilt that we have sewn together. We have pieces that have come from the other various branches," said Saucier Library Branch Manager Rita Aalbertsberg.



Volunteers started the children's library 11 years ago. The Saucier Children's Library is open Monday 12-6, Tuesday 11-5, and Thursday 11-5.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

