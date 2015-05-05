D'Iberville police need help identifying credit card fraud suspect

D'Iberville police are asking for your help to identify a woman suspected of credit card fraud in their city and Gulfport.

D'Iberville police Capt. Terry Hines said it all started when a woman reported her wallet was missing out of her purse on Saturday.

On Sunday, investigators discovered the card was used in D'Iberville and Gulfport. Hines said the suspect, described as a black female, purchased $500 worth of gift cards and wireless air time cards from Walmart with the lost credit card.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call D'Iberville police at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.