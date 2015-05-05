Biloxi leaders say MGM Park is on track to open June 6

June 6 still appears to be the date the Biloxi Shuckers will play their first home game at MGM Park.

Yesterday, Acting Mayor Robert Deming and Councilman Kenny Glavan did a walk-through of the park.

Glavan says it is coming right along, but there are still a few important things that must be done in order to meet that June 6 deadline.

Caray Grace has the story tonight on WLOX News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.