Ocean Springs aldermen reject Stebly's special use permit

Matt Stebly didn't get the special use permit he was seeking to open his downtown art gallery and tattoo shop, but he did receive kind words from the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen about his tattoo work.

He will move forward with plans to locate downtown while the board moves forward with amending the zoning laws to better regulate tattoo shops and locations.

The changes would allow Stebly to open his Twisted Anchor business on Government Street, but would also lay down certain restrictions which would define required distances such shops must be from each other and away from churches and schools, for instance.

A public hearing on the proposed changes will take place at the first board meeting in June.

