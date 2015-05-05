Found at FedEx: 60 pounds of pot bound for Louisiana - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Found at FedEx: 60 pounds of pot bound for Louisiana

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
A box filled with about 60 pounds of marijuana was discovered on April 25, destined for delivery to an address in Abita Springs, LA. (Photo source: Louisiana State Police) A box filled with about 60 pounds of marijuana was discovered on April 25, destined for delivery to an address in Abita Springs, LA. (Photo source: Louisiana State Police)
A complete search of the home uncovered even more marijuana, a set of digital scales, a .380cal handgun, two shotguns, two rifles, and a brown prescription bottle containing Vicodin tablets. (Photo source: Louisiana State Police) A complete search of the home uncovered even more marijuana, a set of digital scales, a .380cal handgun, two shotguns, two rifles, and a brown prescription bottle containing Vicodin tablets. (Photo source: Louisiana State Police)
ABITA SPRINGS, LA (WLOX) -

When a huge shipment of marijuana was intercepted by customs agents at the international FedEx hub in Memphis, what do you think they did? Deliver it, of course.

A box filled with about 60 pounds of marijuana was discovered on April 25, destined for delivery to an address in Abita Springs, LA. Louisiana State Police were contacted and troopers learned the residence was owned by Alfred Flint, Jr, 57.

Four days after finding the drugs, Louisiana State Police Troopers partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office to deliver the package to the Abita Springs home.

Once Flint signed for and took the package, troopers executed a state search warrant on the home. When they walked in, officers said they saw Hector Gonzalez, 47, also known as Salvador Ordonez-Maldonado, removing marijuana from the package. Flint and Gonzalez were both arrested.

A complete search of the home uncovered even more marijuana, a set of digital scales, a .380cal handgun, two shotguns, two rifles, and a brown prescription bottle containing Vicodin tablets.

The serial number on the handgun was scratched off, but investigators found a secondary serial number they say revealed it was stolen in St. Tammany Parish. Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office executed a second search at the residence of Hector Gonzales in Covington. There, deputies located a handgun listed as stolen in Jefferson Parish.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

