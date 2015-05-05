Poplarville man admits molesting girl: 'I was wrong for doing it - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Poplarville man admits molesting girl: 'I was wrong for doing it"

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
Stanley Eugene Hart, 25, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of Sexual Battery of a juvenile. (Photo source: DA Joel Smith's Office) Stanley Eugene Hart, 25, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of Sexual Battery of a juvenile. (Photo source: DA Joel Smith's Office)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

A Poplarville man admitted sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl for a week at her apartment in January 2013. Tuesday, he was ordered to serve the next two decades in prison for the crime.

Stanley Eugene Hart, 25, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of Sexual Battery of a juvenile. The investigation into Hart's actions started with a call from a neighbor.

"The neighbor stated the apartment dispute involved sexual abuse of an 11-year-old female. Detectives obtained information from the victim's family who identified Hart as a family friend who had spent the night at their apartment. Detectives interviewed Hart and he confessed to molesting the child over a period of approximately one week," said ADA Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.

During his plea hearing, Hart said, "There is no explaining it. I was wrong for doing it. I accept my punishment."

Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Hart to 20 years on each count to run consecutive to each other, for a total of 40 years. He then suspended 20 years, leaving 20 to serve in prison, with five years of probation after his release from prison.

Because of the nature of his conviction, Hart will be required to serve every day of his sentence without eligibility for early release or parole. He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after he is released.

