Gulfport man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A Gulfport man faces a felony drug-related charge after a traffic stop near Gulf Avenue and Mississippi Street.Michael Lewis Clark was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff's Narcotics officers, along with agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.Officers say the 33-year-old was in possession of approximately 2.5 grams of cocaine base and about one ounce of marijuana.Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said Clark was was arrested on a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, Cocaine Base and Simple possession Of marijuana. He is being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $25,500 bond.



