Vancleave woman loses $2,300 to phone scam

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wants to alert the public to a phone scam after a Vancleave woman was scammed out of $2,300 Monday.

Ezell said the woman took a call from a man identifying himself as Kevin Miller with badge number CD 86451. Ezell said the woman received the call from 804-818-6401.

The woman claims the man told her she had a warrant out for her arrest for not paying taxes. The man told her he was coming to take her to jail if she did not pay back the backed taxes.

To do this, the man told the victim to drive to the Winn Dixie in Ocean Springs and purchase $6,000 worth of money cards, and then call him and give him the activated card numbers.

Ezell said the woman did as she was instructed.

“These people are good at what they do, and they pick their victims carefully," Ezell said. "No one from any legitimate organization is going to call you and ask for money in this way."

The victim told her husband about the incident, and he called to have the money cards frozen. Ezell said they were able to save $3,700 of the $6,000.

