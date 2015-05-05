Police: Only 1 person injured in rollover crash

Gulfport police are investigating a three vehicle wreck that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The mangled wreckage from the collision looks severe, but police say only one person had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gulfport police spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Highway 49 and Oak Lane shortly after noon.

Scene investigators say a GMC Sierra pickup truck was heading southbound on the highway when it hit a Nissan Armada that was driving eastbound on Oak Lane.

McDaniel said the Nissan overturned and hit a stationary Mercedes Benz at the median crossover.

The passenger in the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital by American Medical Response to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.