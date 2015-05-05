Have Coffee with a Cop on Thursday

No agendas or speeches. It is a chance for you just to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the Jackson County Sheriff's deputies.

On Thursday, May 7, you can stop by the Dixie Depot at 21000 Highway 613 in Hurley from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. and have coffee with a cop. It is a chance to meet one-on-one with an officer who works in the community and discuss whatever concerns are important to you.

This event has spread across the nation, and is designed to be an opportunity for police and citizens to get together in an informal setting and discuss community issues over a cup of coffee.

Officials say Coffee with a Cop events have helped break down the traditional barriers that often exist between police officers and the citizens that they serve.

