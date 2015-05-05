SUV slams into multiple power poles on Pass Rd. in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

SUV slams into multiple power poles on Pass Rd. in Biloxi

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
An accident on Pass Rd. in Biloxi is expected to take hours to clear. (Photo Source: WLOX News) An accident on Pass Rd. in Biloxi is expected to take hours to clear. (Photo Source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi police are asking drivers to avoid Pass Road near Big Lake Road right now while officers clear an accident scene near there.

Officers said just before 4 a.m., a driver heading east on Pass Road, hit several power poles between Big Lake Road and Tanner Drive. At least two of those poles fell across Pass Road. Before first responders arrived at the scene, police report another driver hit one of those poles causing her vehicle to flip onto its side. Investigators said neither driver is seriously injured. 

Mississippi Power crews are at the scene now. Police have opened one lane in both directions to traffic. Most of the scene is cleared at this point but police are still urging drivers to use alternate routes.

WLOX News will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated on traffic concerns on Good Morning Mississippi.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.


