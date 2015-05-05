Harrison Central and Long Beach advance in fast pitch softball playoffs

Harrison Central was forced to play two games on Monday, games 2 and 3 of the best-of-three Class 6A fast pitch softball playoffs against Brandon.

The Red Rebelettes tried sweeping the Lady Bulldogs after winning game one 5-3. Pitching was the name of the game in game two of the series Monday at Brandon. Madison Burge of the Red Rebelettes would pitch 9 innings, gave up no runs with 3 hits and 2 strikeouts before she was relieved in a scoreless game

Brandon would plate the winning run in the bottom of the tenth to force a third and final deciding playoff game.

The Red Rebelettes under head coach Jimmy Parker got their bats in gear and Harrison Central posted an 8-3 win to advance to the Class 6A South State finals. Kristen Cade pitched the last five innings and posted the win.

The Red Rebelettes (24-6) advance to face St. Martin in the South State finals beginning Friday at St. Martin with the time to be announced.

St. Martin head coach David Price has guided the Lady Yellow Jackets to 18 wins, 7 losses and a tie and are coming off a sweep of Petal to advance to the South State finals.

Long Beach hosted George County in game two of the Class 5A best-of-three playoff series after winning game one 8-2 on Friday in Lucedale. The Lady Bearcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to some big hits.

Long Beach pitcher Krystal Goodman beat out an infield hit for a single that drove home Kaitlyn McGoey who led off the bottom of the first with a single into left field. She would advance to third base on a sacrifice and past ball.

McGoey later drove in two runs on another single into left field and the Lady Bearcats led 3 to nothing. Make that 5-0 when Jackie Rojas slammed a pitch over the left field fence, a two-run shot in the second.

Long Beach catcher Sabrina Campbell stepped up to the plate and she would crack a solo-blast that sailed over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Lady Bearcats were in command.

Junior pitcher Krystal Goodman would post her 14th win of the season against 4 losses. She would get out of a couple of jams with the bases loaded and would strike out nine George County batters in five innings to secure the victory.

Long Beach advances to the Class 5A South State finals and awaits the West Harrison-East Central survivor. The Lady Hurricanes (21-9) travel to Hurley 4:00 p.m. Tuesday for game two of the best-of three series. West Harrison beat East Central (18-5-1) 2 to 1 in game one.

WLOX will be in Hurley for the Class 5A Showdown.

