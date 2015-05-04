Biloxi Shuckers back in first place following 4-3 win over Mobile in Huntsville

The Shuckers used a come-from-behind victory over Mobile to jump back into first place in the Southern League South Division at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville.



Training 3-2 in the eighth inning Biloxi's Kyle Wren singled to lead off the inning. Yadiel Rivera laid down a perfect bunt and Wren advanced to second.



With Wren on third base, Orlando Arcia belted a double that scored the game tying run.



Still in the eighth inning, the Shuckers loaded the bases with two outs. Nathan Orf stepped up to the plate. He would hit a broken-bat single to right, Arcia galloped home to give Biloxi a 4-3 advantage.



Reliever Wifrin Obispo, looking for his fifth save, gave up a leadoff single. He followed that up with two wild pitches that put Mitch Haniger on third base with the tying run.



Obispo kept his cool and got Tom Belza to pop up, struck out Brandon Drury and Michael Reed made a diving catch in right-centerfield to close out the game. He robbed Sean Jamieson of a hit that would have tied the game.



The 4-3 victory gives Biloxi a 16-9 record to take over first place while the BayBears drop to 15-9.



Jaye Chapman posted his second win of the season against 1 loss. In one inning he had two strikeouts and a base on balls.



Over the last 20 days the Shuckers have played 21 games and take a 16-9 record to Pearl, Mississippi Wednesday opening a five-game slate with the Mississippi Braves.



Shuckers fans will receive free admission if you wear Biloxi Shuckers apparel at Trustmark Park.



Right-handed pitcher Brook Hall (3-0, 0.96 ERA) will ge the starting call for the Shuckers while the Braves will send right-handed pitcher Jason Hursh (0-1, 8.50 ERA) on the mound.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

