Biloxi police searching for suspect in credit card fraud

Biloxi police are searching for this woman believed to be involved with credit card fraud at Coast businesses. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be involved in credit card fraud at retail stores in Biloxi and across the Coast. Biloxi Police Investigator Nick Sonnier said the suspect is a white female.

He said she was caught on surveillance video using a credit card at a gas station off Highway 90 in Biloxi. In that image the woman is seen wearing dark sunglasses and has tattoos on her arms and chest.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

