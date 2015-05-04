New "Lighthouse Park" in Biloxi nearing completion

Visitors are already enjoying the elevated boardwalk at the new Lighthouse Park in Biloxi, which wraps around a marsh area where native flowers and trees were planted.

The $5 million dollar park should be finished by June 1.

It includes a number of features for children and families, along with a covered pavilion for special events and gatherings.

“We have a pavilion that will seat about 200 people for an event. We also have a playground for children that was made to look natural. It actually looks like it's coming out of a tree stump, the playground equipment. We're going to have picnic tables, benches. Places just to enjoy the scenery,” said Biloxi Historical Administrator Bill Raymond.

Plans also include a large parking lot, which will help provide additional spaces for the nearby Biloxi Visitors Center.

