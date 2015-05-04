Industrial canal in Gulfport reopens after mudslide

The industrial canal in Gulfport has been cleared of all debris following a mudslide. (Photo source: WLOX News)

The industrial canal in Gulfport is back open following a mudslide last month. Pine trees were sticking up in the middle of the canal east of the Highway 605 bridge days ago.

The Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were able to remove the trees and the canal is once again open.

Officials believe that mudslide was a result of heavy rainfall.

