Seabee Base to conduct exercises this week

People inside and outside the fence line of the Naval Construction Battalion Center may experience delays at and around the gates Tuesday May 5, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. as the base conducts the first of two force protection exercises. Gates on base will be closed for a very short time during the first exercise.

The second exercise is Thursday, May 7 beginning around 9:30 a.m. Personnel on base will be required to shelter in place during this time and the gates will be closed for 30-45 minutes.

This exercise will evaluate the actions of first responders as if this were an actual event. Base personnel should react as if this was a real event and their safety is threatened.

Every facility on board NCBC will be affected to some extent during the second exercise. Base officials apologize for any inconvenience and delays the exercise may cause.

For more information, please contact the NCBC Gulfport Public Affairs Office at 228-871-2699 or 701-330-1169.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.