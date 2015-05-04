New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis on NFL Draft & latest free agent signings

Saints GM Mickey Loomis announced the signing of these free agents on Monday:
Tavaris Barnes – Defensive lineman, Clemson (6-3, 275): Barnes was a part of the Tigers defensive line rotation for four seasons. Playing in 47 career contests with four starts, he recorded 64 tackles (38 solo), 9.5 stops for loss, five sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2014, Barnes played in 13 games with three starts and had 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Kaleb Eulls – Defensive lineman, Mississippi State (6-4, 285): The Yazoo City, Miss. native was a four-year starter on the defensive line for Mississippi State. He opened all 52 games he played in and posted 118 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. As a senior in 2014, he started 12 games at defensive tackle and one contest at defensive end, totaling 34 tackles, three stops for a loss and three sacks.
Doniel Gambrell – Guard, Notre Dame College (6-6, 315): Gambrell, a Cleveland native, becomes to the first player from Notre Dame College in Euclid, Ohio to join an NFL club. He was a two-time first-team All-Mountain East Conference honoree and a D2Football.com All-American, starting at right tackle for the last three seasons.
R.J. Harris – Wide Receiver, New Hampshire (6-0, 194): Harris, who is a native of Ordenton, Md., played in all 14 games for the Wildcats as a senior and recorded a school-record 100 receptions for 1,551 yards (15.5 avg.) with 15 touchdowns, earning Associated Press FCS first-team All-American honors. Harris was the FCS individual leader in receiving yardage. In his four-year UNH career, Harris compiled 310 catches for 4,328 yards and 36 touchdowns as the school's and Colonial Athletic Association all-time leader in receptions and second on both lists in receiving yardage. His 36 TDs rank second in program history and fourth in the CAA. On the NCAA FCS career leaderboard, Harris is fourth in both receptions and receiving yards.
Sean Hickey – Tackle, Syracuse (6-6, 306): Hickey was a three-year starter for Syracuse, settling in at left tackle as a junior. He was the only offensive lineman to play in every game for the Orange in 2014, starting all 12 games and was an All-ACC Coaches and Phil Steele Third Team selection.
Malcolme Kennedy – Wide Receiver, Texas A&M (6-0, 205): Kennedy was a four-year letterman for the Aggies and produced career totals of 150 receptions for 1,694 yards (11.3 avg.) and 15 touchdowns. The Cayuga, Texas native contributed 53 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games with 10 starts as a senior in 2014.
Cyril Lemon – Guard, North Texas (6-3, 315): Lemon spent four years on the offensive line for the Mean Green where he received several honors including Conference USA All-Conference and All-Sun Belt team selections while serving as a team captain in 2014. Playing both guard and tackle in his career, Lemon was a vital cog in the offensive front on a unit that set a school record for total yards in a season with 5,336 in 2013.
Ashaad Mabry – Defensive lineman, Texas-San Antonio (6-3, 315): A four-year contributor on the defensive line for the Roadrunners, Mabry appeared in 46 games with 12 starts. The San Antonio native recorded 49 stops as a senior in 2014 while appearing in all 12 contests.
Markus Pierce-Brewster – Linebacker, West Texas A&M (6-3, 243): Pierce-Brewster is a National City, Calif. native who attended West Texas A&M after stints at City College of San Francisco and Syracuse University. He was named to the All-Lone Star Conference defensive team in 2014.
Bobby Richardson – Defensive Lineman, Indiana (6-3, 286): Richardson appeared in 45 games on the defensive line with 27 starts over four seasons for the Hoosiers, totaling 129 tackles (68 solo), 11 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, three blocked kicks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and six quarterback hurries, while leading the team's defensive front in stops in each of his final two seasons. The Tampa, Fla. native was named a team captain in 2014 before receiving All-Big Ten honorable mention honors by coaches and media and earning Indiana's Chris Dal Sasso Award given to outstanding linemen.
Stephon Sanders – Linebacker, SMU (6-3, 250): A three-year starter for the Mustangs, Sanders appeared in 11 games in 2014 and ranked second on the team with 70 tackles (43 solo) while also contributing a team-high eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and four passes defensed. He appeared in 48 games with 40 starts and finished his SMU career with 230 tackles and 10 sacks and was named to the Butkus Award watch list in 2014.
Harold Spears – Tight End, New Hampshire (6-4, 255): Spears was a Colonial Athletic Association All-Conference selection after catching 56 passes for 838 yards and five touchdowns as a senior in 2014. In his four-year career, Spears contributed 111 catches for 1,639 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a junior, he was named to the CAA Academic All-Conference Team, CAA All-Conference Third Team and received the CAA Commissioner's Academic Award.
Jack Tabb – Tight End, North Carolina (6-3, 250): Tabb appeared in 45 games with 22 starts at North Carolina, finishing with 47 receptions for 534 yards (11.4 avg.) with three touchdowns. As a senior in 2014, the Red Bank, N.J. native started all 13 games and caught 26 passes for 257 yards and three scores.
Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.