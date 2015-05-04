MHP: One injured, no fatalities in Hwy. 49 wreck - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Breaking

MHP: One injured, no fatalities in Hwy. 49 wreck

One man is lucky to be alive after his 18-wheeler wrecked in the median of Hwy 49 and burst into flames. But officials are concerned another person may still be in the wreckage. (Photo source: Joel Embry) One man is lucky to be alive after his 18-wheeler wrecked in the median of Hwy 49 and burst into flames. But officials are concerned another person may still be in the wreckage. (Photo source: Joel Embry)
One man is lucky to be alive after his box truck wrecked in the median of Highway 49 and burst into flames. (Photo source: WLOX) One man is lucky to be alive after his box truck wrecked in the median of Highway 49 and burst into flames. (Photo source: WLOX)
STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

One man is lucky to be alive after his box truck wrecked in the median of Highway 49 and burst into flames. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday just south of Wiggins.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Benjamin Seibert said the box truck was traveling northbound four miles north of the Harrison County line when it rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Seibert said the contact caused the box truck to veer into the median, where it overturned and caught fire. Emergency crews tell us they have extinguished the fire, but they are still on the scene working to handle spilled fuel.

MHP officials say the driver of the box truck was ejected during the wreck. He was taken to Stone County Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Seibert confirmed the driver was the only person in the box truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and the truck only had minor damage.

Several drivers who saw the accident stopped to help the driver of the box truck, and reportedly pulled him to safety.

WLOX News has a crew on the scene now. We will have more information on WLOX News beginning at 4 p.m., and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

