Students to kick off summer Read At Home program - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Students to kick off summer Read At Home program

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point Kreole Elementary School students are kicking off the summer with more than 1,000 books donated by the newly formed Moss Point Foundation for Academic Excellence. 

The book donation, the result of the foundation soliciting private donors, is part of an overall effort, started on May 5, to build and enhance home reading libraries for students in Moss Point. Studies have consistently shown that students who have access to books at home and read do better academically. 

Kreole Elementary's 513 students were allowed to choose two books during the school's end of the year. The new reading program kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, at Kreole Elementary.

