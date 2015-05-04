Delicious pasta and veggies from Farm Families of Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Delicious pasta and veggies from Farm Families of Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Pasta with Fresh Vegetables 

8 ounces uncooked penne pasta 

1 c. sliced fresh carrots 

1 T. olive oil 

½ t. minced garlic 

1 c. fresh broccoli florets 

1 c. sliced yellow summer squash 

1 c. chopped green pepper 

1 T. minced fresh basil or 1 t. dried basil 

1 t. minced fresh thyme or ¼ t. dried thyme 

1 t. minced fresh oregano or ¼ t. dried oregano 

½ t. salt 

¼ t. pepper 

3 c. chopped fresh plum tomatoes 

5 t. grated Parmesan cheese 

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.  

In a large nonstick skillet, sauté the carrots in oil until crisp-tender. 

Add the garlic; cook for 1-2 minutes or until garlic is tender.  

Stir in the tomatoes, broccoli, squash, green pepper and seasonings. 

Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender.  

Stir in pasta; sprinkle with cheese.  

Information prepared by Nancy Freeman, Consultant, msunancyf@bellsouth.net. Information provided by Farm Families of Mississippi: www.growingmississippi.org  

