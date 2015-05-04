Are Mississippians ready for Medicaid coverage to expand?

A news release sent to WLOX News says new polling data indicates a majority of Mississippi voters support a variety of options to expand Medicaid coverage to low income residents.

On Tuesday, members of the Mississippi Health Advocacy Program (MHAP) say they'll hold a news conference in D'Iberville to review the Mason-Dixon poll findings. MHAP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization that strives to be a strong, effective voice for improved health care for all throughout the state of Mississippi, especially those whose health is threatened by poverty, racism, malnutrition and violence.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant does not favor Medicaid expansion plans. In March, he wrote, "Expanding the Medicaid program will have huge implications for this state's budget, affecting you, your children and even your grandchildren."

That guest editorial is posted on the governor's website.

"I have written a letter to every member of the Legislature urging them to forgo their posturing and not make this very critical decision until we have the facts. They should reauthorize the existing Medicaid program at the appropriate funding level so the most vulnerable in our state are not cast aside like political pawns," he said.

Last week, Mason-Dixon released data from a handful of statewide races it's analyzing. So far, it has not sent the media polling information about Medicaid.

