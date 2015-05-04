Are Mississippians ready for Medicaid coverage to expand? - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Are Mississippians ready for Medicaid coverage to expand?

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A news release sent to WLOX News says new polling data indicates a majority of Mississippi voters support a variety of options to expand Medicaid coverage to low income residents.

On Tuesday, members of the Mississippi Health Advocacy Program (MHAP) say they'll hold a news conference in D'Iberville to review the Mason-Dixon poll findings. MHAP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization that strives to be a strong, effective voice for improved health care for all throughout the state of Mississippi, especially those whose health is threatened by poverty, racism, malnutrition and violence.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant does not favor Medicaid expansion plans. In March, he wrote, "Expanding the Medicaid program will have huge implications for this state's budget, affecting you, your children and even your grandchildren." 

That guest editorial is posted on the governor's website. 

"I have written a letter to every member of the Legislature urging them to forgo their posturing and not make this very critical decision until we have the facts. They should reauthorize the existing Medicaid program at the appropriate funding level so the most vulnerable in our state are not cast aside like political pawns," he said.

Last week, Mason-Dixon released data from a handful of statewide races it's analyzing. So far, it has not sent the media polling information about Medicaid.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly