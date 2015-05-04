WATCH NOW ON GMM: Pentagon accused of withholding sex crimes info; Road closure could cause traffic delays in Gulfport

A heads up for drivers who use Dedeaux Road in Gulfport. Starting this morning, part of the road will be closed while crews repair culverts that run underneath the road near Colonial Estates subdivision. Doug Walker is live on Good Morning Mississippi with details on how will this impact drivers in the area, the exact times of the road closure and what you routes you can use as a detour.

The number of sex-related crimes occurring in U.S. military communities is far greater than the Defense Department has publicly reported, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said Monday in a scathing critique that asserts the Pentagon has refused to provide her information about sexual assaults at several major bases. >>http://shout.lt/2D77

Ole Miss students are on edge this morning after police report another woman was sexually assaulted over the weekend. >>http://shout.lt/2D7Z

Meteorologist Tommy Richards say it will be a pleasant morning commute but there is a 30% chance of showers today. Get his full forecast right now on GMM and online.>>http://shout.lt/1n28

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.