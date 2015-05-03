Historic Pass Christian home opens to public

Some local residents got a chance to admire one of the Coast's most historical and lavish homes on Sunday. Many have driven down Highway 90 and noticed the beautiful homes that sit on scenic drive. On this day, one of those homes was open to the public.

“It's owned by Charlotte Christman, and she has allowed us to come into her home and tour the home and see what it's like. The grounds are beautiful here, and it goes all the way back to 2nd Street. It's a very nice home,” said Virgil Harris, who is President of the Pass Christian Historical Society.

The Pass Christian Historical Society hosted the annual event which allows members of the community to meet and greet while touring historic homes in the coastal town.

“This year, we have a garden party and a single home. We try to do that periodically, but most of the time we have four or five homes on the tour. This year, we just have the one,” said Harris.

With Les Palmiers as the featured home, one is really all you need. The home, built in 1849, sits on six acres of property. It includes a pool, pool house, guest cottage, greenhouse and stable. One of the main attractions featured on the inside is a marble bath tub from the estate of Napoleon Bonaparte.

“I would love to go take a bath in it. That was my first reaction, you know, to that. The kitchen and the everything was spectacular. Just spectacular,” said Bitsy Duggins.

Historical society members say they enjoy giving the public opportunities to see what is behind the four walls of these storied homes.

“We feel like it's very important for the community, as well as the Gulf Coast community, to know the history and to show these beautiful homes so that everybody can have an opportunity to go through them,” said Sheryl Baltar who is a board member.

The society meets monthly for programs of discussions, lectures and displays.

