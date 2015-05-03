Historic Pass Christian home opens to public - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Historic Pass Christian home opens to public

The home is known as "Les Palmiers" (Image Source: WLOX News) The home is known as "Les Palmiers" (Image Source: WLOX News)
The home is located at 849 Scenic Drive (Image Source: WLOX News) The home is located at 849 Scenic Drive (Image Source: WLOX News)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Some local residents got a chance to admire one of the Coast's most historical and lavish homes on Sunday. Many have driven down Highway 90 and noticed the beautiful homes that sit on scenic drive. On this day, one of those homes was open to the public.

“It's owned by Charlotte Christman, and she has allowed us to come into her home and tour the home and see what it's like. The grounds are beautiful here, and it goes all the way back to 2nd Street. It's a very nice home,” said Virgil Harris, who is President of the Pass Christian Historical Society.

The Pass Christian Historical Society hosted the annual event which allows members of the community to meet and greet while touring historic homes in the coastal town.

“This year, we have a garden party and a single home. We try to do that periodically, but most of the time we have four or five homes on the tour. This year, we just have the one,” said Harris.

With Les Palmiers as the featured home, one is really all you need. The home, built in 1849, sits on six acres of property. It includes a pool, pool house, guest cottage, greenhouse and stable. One of the main attractions featured on the inside is a marble bath tub from the estate of Napoleon Bonaparte.

“I would love to go take a bath in it. That was my first reaction, you know, to that. The kitchen and the everything was spectacular. Just spectacular,” said Bitsy Duggins.

Historical society members say they enjoy giving the public opportunities to see what is behind the four walls of these storied homes.

“We feel like it's very important for the community, as well as the Gulf Coast community, to know the history and to show these beautiful homes so that everybody can have an opportunity to go through them,” said Sheryl Baltar who is a board member.

The society meets monthly for programs of discussions, lectures and displays.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly