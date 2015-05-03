Drivers calling for a traffic light at Taylor Road in Gulfport

There has been a recent increase in development along the Cowan Lorraine corridor in Gulfport.

A zoning change is on the agenda for this week's council meeting that could bring even more business and traffic to the area.

Cowan Lorraine is lined with both businesses and residential areas, including Saint Mark's Episcopal Church. Saint Mark's sits at the intersection of Cowan and Taylor road.

"A lot of traffic on Cowan Lorraine Road and you got a lot of housing back in this area," said Stan Ladner on his way in to church.

His wife, Mary, said the drivers on Cowan can be pretty dangerous from time to time.

"It's a busy road. It just zooms by here," she said.

A zoning change has been requested for some property on East Taylor Road, which could mean new business and more traffic. Many say the intersection is missing something that could make it safer; a traffic light.

"I'd just rather avoid it and go around and use the light," said David Samiagio. The light he's referring to is one block north of the Taylor Road intersection.

Because of that light, people like Jim Keith don't necessarily want to see a new one come up at the Taylor Road.

"I don't see what the problem is, other than those people that are trying to come across the road from the east side," said Keith.

Traveling across Cowan from the east side is exactly what Anne Powers does on a daily basis. She's lived on the east side of Cowan for about 6 months now and this intersection has already become a headache for her.

She has a request for people who think the intersection is fine the way it is.

"I would tell them to sit here at noon, 7 in the morning, 3-6 at night, 3-7 at night, and try to turn left here safely," said Powers.

Before a light is installed, there are studies that have to be conducted by MDOT, and the intersection has to meet a warrant for a light. Bill Marshall remembers hearing talks about moving the light from Brentwood Boulevard down to the Taylor Road intersection. And he doesn't think that's a good idea.

"Moving it's not going to solve the problem. It's just going to move the problem," he said. "They need to look at widening [Taylor] road, adding a light here, leaving that one alone and synchronizing the lights together," said Marshall.

Some of the drivers said they don't want to see two traffic lights in a row, and that it's easy enough to travel north to the light at Brentwood Boulevard.

