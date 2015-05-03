Veterans gather every Sunday for food and fellowship

When the doors open at 8 am at VFW Post 6731, there is always a friendly greeting. Then it's time to get down to the business of breakfast.

Carl Tippitt is enjoying one fit for a veteran. “I had scrambled eggs, grits, bacon, toast, potatoes and it tasted great,” Tippitt praised.

There is also a personal touch here that's hard to find anywhere else. Just ask veteran Roy McAlexander.

“They've gotten used to me so when I come in this morning, Rachel, who is the waitress this morning, she made sweet tea for me because of the fact that she knows I like to have tea with my breakfast.”

The veterans also like to remind people of the sacrifices they and others have made with a stark reminder of the cost of freedom, a table with one chair representing a P.O.W.

On the subject of cost, the breakfast is six dollars for one reason. Rick Arbogast is the VFW commander.

“We use it to fund post projects and everything like that. We try to be very community oriented. We like to help out the city of D'Iberville,” Arbogast explained.

The orders are coming in steadily now and at the VFW, the food is hot and the conversation entertaining for Linda Longieliere and her veteran husband.

“Oh, we talk about everything. Pretty much chit chat around, and we play shuffleboard and it's just so much fun down here,” Longieliere said.

While the Sunday morning gathering is mostly for fun and enjoyment, there is still a lot of work that is involved in it, especially back in the kitchen. That's where veteran Austin Pitts works.

“Well, it can get busy. It comes in flows. Sometimes we're 15 to 20 people at one time, sometimes we're just two or three, but overall, we get somewhere between 20 and 30 a day,” Pitts said.

30 friendly faces, and at least that many reminders of the men and women who serve our country every day.

Money raised by the weekly breakfast also helps fund the VFW Post 6731 honor guard, which attends dozens of military funerals on the coast each year.

