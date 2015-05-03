Gorenflo's Cobia Tournament picks up after slow start

The Break Water Team from Biloxi poses with their catch Saturday at the Gorenflo's Cobia Tournament that earned the crew $2,000. (Photo source: Al Jones)

The opening day of the 29th annual Gorenflo's Cobia Tournament started slow, but ended strong Saturday at the Point Cadet Marina.

With no boats entering fish during the first two hours, the final hour was a complete reversal when the SYL Team of Ocean Springs hit the scales with the largest cobia of the day at 74.60-pounds.

In team competition, the Break Water crew from Biloxi was first with a three-fish aggregate weight of 150.70-pounds and Stella was second at 136.85-pounds.

Break Water's three fished weighed 50.60, 52.60 and 47.50-pounds and took home $2,000 and Stella received $1,000 for second. SYL was third at 126.45-pounds.

“We ran at least 200 miles.” captain James Drennen said. “We fished (oil) rigs and saw every fish that we caught. We caught the fish on live eels and catfish.”

Both teams will have their overall weights rolled over to Sunday when the scales will be opened from noon to 6 pm. The overall purse on the final day will be $6,000 for first place, $$2,000 for second followed by $1,500 for third, $800 for fourth, $600 for fifth and $500 for sixth.

If Break Water holds on to first place. It could win $8,000 combined for the two days plus an optional boat pot.

