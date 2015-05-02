Shuckers serve up back-to-back homers in extras en route to third straight loss

Adam Weisenburger's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning helped force extra innings, but the Mobile BayBears struck in the 11th inning with back-to-back home runs by Tom Belza and Brandon Drury to give Mobile a 3-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Saturday night in Huntsville, Ala.

Both starting pitchers were stellar on the mound, with Biloxi's Tyler Wagner striking out seven hitters and allowing just one earned run in seven innings.

Wagner's counterpart Aaron Blair also tossed seven innings, surrendering just two hits, striking out six and allowing no runs.

Despite striking out the side in the 11th inning, Biloxi reliever Eric Marzec served up those two home runs to Belza and Drury. As a result, it sent the Shuckers (14-9) to their third straight loss.

Mobile (15-7) has won eight straight games and now leads Biloxi by 1.5 games in the Southern League's South Division.

The two teams will meet for the fourth game of a five-game series Sunday at 2:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.