Celebrity Shootout and basketball tournament raises $4,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs

Eight Coast leaders were taken to court Saturday afternoon, and they were sentenced to have fun.

The fun was the 2nd annual Celebrity Shootout at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium in Gulfport to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast.

The warm ups may have been a little awkward for some. The uniforms may have been a bit unusual for others, but everyone was on the same page with the mission. That was to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast. This year, it was $4,000, triple the amount from the first effort.

The Celebrity Shootout was the icing on the cake after the annual 911 Coastal Classic Basketball tournament.

Pass Christian Police Department beat Climb CDC to take home the honors, but then, the celebrity shots rang out.

Each contestant had 30-45 seconds to score as many points as possible.

In the end, Chris Boston of Mississippi Power went home with the coveted belt just barely beating out Wade Howk of Boomtown Casino.

“I just wanted to come out here, represent Mississippi Power for a good event for the Boys and Girls Club just to give back to the community,” Boston said. “I think I'm going to have to back and ice the legs down. A lot of shooting was involved. A lot of shooting.”

“It's a great event,” said participant Chris Vignes with the City of Gulfport. “To get out on a Saturday and have basketball and play with all these people you see on a work basis and get to enjoy it like this. It's a lot of fun.”

Carlos Bell of the Port of Gulfport is the chairman for the Gulfport Boys & Girls Club.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It shows that the community is in support of the Boys & Girls Club and we had a lot of leaders here on the Coast that came and participated from across the Coast, and so it means a lot to the Boys and Girls Club and it means a lot to me as the chairman.”

