Kids rock out at Bear Creek Music Fest

There aren't many venues for young children to showcase their talents, that's why Lynn Meadows Discovery Center hosts the annual Bear Creek Music Fest.

“Their enthusiasm, their excitement just to have a venue that's safe and family oriented and let them have a chance to show their talent,” Said Tonya Hays.

Nearly 10 young artists took to the stage Saturday, but to kick off the day's activities Myhers Music hosted a guitar workshop.

“It's not for the money. It's just like when someone gets the idea, like if you teach them a certain song or chord progression that's why I do it,” said Michael Myhres.

One of Myhres students, and the youngest person to take the stage, was nine year old Andrew.

“I practice every day, and what I like to do is I like to watch commercials, and I figure out how to play the guitar and stuff like that,” said Andrew.

Andrew says he has been playing for more than two years. He may be young but his taste in music doesn't reflect his age.

“I've always wanted to play guitar. I'm around music a lot. When I was like three years old I was listening to stuff like Queen and Cheap Trick,” said Andrew.

Andrew recently got to meet and play with the band Cheap Trick during a guitar camp he attended in Las Vegas. While he aspires to one day be as good as them he says he has bigger goals than just being famous.

“Really my main goal is just to get good at guitar. It's not really where I want to play in front of or how much money I make I just like playing it,” said Andrew.

Lynn Meadows has been hosting the Bear Creek Music festival since 2005.

