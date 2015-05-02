Young musicians were showcased at the Bear Creek Music Festival

Young musicians were given the chance to showcase their talents at the Bear Creek Music Festival Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

A few young musicians got a chance to show off their skills at the Bear Creek Music Festival.

The annual event is hosted by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. Organizers say there are not enough venues and events held for youth to showcase their musical abilities.



Tonight at 10, Caray Grace introduces to one of the youngest musicians to take the stage.



