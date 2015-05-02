5th annual WCA Fishing Rodeo was a hit

Braden Ladner holds up his catch of the day

Saturday couldn't have been a better day to be out on the water and maybe cast a line or two.

That's what the morning consisted of for dozens of families in Bay Saint Louis. It was the Waveland Civic Association's (WCA) 5th annual Fishing Rodeo for children with special needs.

This event is something WCA vice president, James Lagasse, looks forward to every year. He remembers getting the rodeo started five years ago and the immediate hit it became.

"When you get out there on the pier and you watch these children catch a fish that they've never done before, it's just really great, you know? It's a good feeling," said Lagasse.

Because of donations, the WCA is able to provide fishing gear for the children who register, which was around 90 this year. 90 kids all looking to catch a fish. Like Zachary Geedy.

"I did it!" was Geedy's scream as he hooked his fourth croaker of the day.

Jonathan Bodiford came last year, but didn't catch anything. This year, his luck changed.

"He's been waiting and waiting to come out here and fish," said Scott Schubert, Bodiford's stepfather.

First timers, like the White family, instantly knew this was going to be a must-attend event from here on out.

"It's awesome for them to put this on for all these children. It melts your heart," said Sandra White.

For White and her family it was all about the time they get to spend together. It was a special time for them to gather three generations for a fun day of fishing. Family time seemed to be a running theme throughout the rodeo.

"I just like to hang out, especially father and son time, mostly," said White.

For Robert Dorsey and his son, Zacarias, it was a great time to pass down some trade secrets for fishing success.

"We have to get the kids out here and teach them water skills, teach them marine life skills, we're down south so everybody needs to know how to fish," said Dorsey.

In addition to the WCA, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department and the DMR helped out with this year's rodeo.

