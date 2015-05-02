2015 Bear Creek Music Festival returns to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

The Bear Creek Music Festival is returning to Gulfport today with more music, fun and excitement.

Starting at 2 p.m., at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, melodies will pour from the children's museum and into your hearts.

The indoor auditorium will be filled with the voices of youth choirs and singer/songwriters, while the outside will be jamming with local bands and artists. The winners of last year's competition, "The Steeletos," who also performed at the Gulfport Music Festival, will be opening for Mississippi's "Oh, Jeremiah."

The grounds will be exploding with music! Young vendors from the Gulf Coast will line the walkway with their trades and treasures. This Bear Creek Music Festival is a chance for young artists along the Gulf Coast to express their talents in a positive environment.

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center aims to increase the growth of music throughout the area by inviting you to participate in this symphonic experience.

Admission is $10 per person and this allows you to roam the grounds and enjoy the museum for the entire day. Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is located on 246 Dolan Avenue in Gulfport, Mississippi.

