MACJC Softball Tournament: #10 Mississippi Gulf Coast upset #2 J - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MACJC Softball Tournament: #10 Mississippi Gulf Coast upset #2 Jones 3-2

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
The Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs used a check-swing grounder that drove in the winning run in the sixth inning to beat Jones Friday night.  Cooley attempted to stop, but the bat hit the ball to the right side of the field and drove home Kamryn Theriot who had walked to leadoff the inning.

Kaitlin Lee gave up only five hits and walked one to ring up her 14 win against 3 losses.  Lee has won three straight games after she was forced to sit out nearly four weeks after getting hit in the face against Jones.

Gulf Coast (39-10) advances in the winners' bracket and will face East Central (39-8) 3 p.m. Saturday.

Jones (39-2) battles Pearl River (24-23) in the losers' bracket at 1 p.m. and the loser goes home.

East Central beat Pearl River in game one of the tournament.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

