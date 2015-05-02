College Baseball: USM wins, Ole Miss falls to Missouri & LSU beat MSU

The LSU Tigers brought out their big bats Friday night in Starkville and pounded Mississippi State pitching for 17 hits and 11 runs at Dudy Noble Field.



LSU is now 40-7 overall and 16-6 in SEC play winning their seventh conference series in eight try's.



Mississippi State drops to 23-24 overall and 7-16 in the SEC.



Luke Reynolds and Jacob Robson belted hits in the bottom of the first inning that gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. LSU scored two runs in the third-inning and were off to the races.



The Tigers led 6-1 after four innings on consecutive run-scoring hits by Alex Bregman, Conner Hale, Kade Scivique and Andrew Stevenson.



Former Harrison Central standout Wes Rea and Robson led off the bottom of the fourth inning with back-to-back singles. Reid Humphrey stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-run double and a ground out by Ryan Gridley scored another Bulldogs run.



LSU would put the game away with four runs in the top of the ninth. Freshman pitcher Alex Lange (8-0) gave up six hits and four runs in six innings to post the win. Hunter Newman got the save giving up two hits in three innings.



Missouri beat Ole Miss 4-2 Friday night. Rebels ace Christian Trent suffered his 5th loss against 6 victories. Trent gave up 9 hits, 4 runs with 6 strikeouts in 8 innings.



Cody Bortles led the Rebels (24-23, 10-12 SEC) with 2 hits in four at-bats and scored a run. Errol Robinson went 1 for 4 with one RBI and Cameron Dishon went 1 for 2 with one RBI.



Southern Miss received excellent pitching from Cody Carrol in a win over Marshall Friday night in Hattiesburg. He threw a complete-game shutout as the Golden Eagles prevailed 6-0.



Caroll allowed only three hits, had eight strikeouts and walked three batters. It was the sixth shutout for Southern Miss this season that ties a school record.



The Golden Eagles are now 26-16-1, 11 and 10 in Conference USA play.



