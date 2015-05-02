College Baseball: USM wins, Ole Miss falls to Missouri & LSU be - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

College Baseball: USM wins, Ole Miss falls to Missouri & LSU beat MSU

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The LSU Tigers brought out their big bats Friday night in Starkville and pounded Mississippi State pitching for 17 hits and 11 runs at Dudy Noble Field.

LSU is now 40-7 overall and 16-6 in SEC play winning their seventh conference series in eight try's.

Mississippi State drops to 23-24 overall and 7-16 in the SEC.

Luke Reynolds and Jacob Robson belted hits in the bottom of the first inning that gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.  LSU scored two runs in the third-inning and were off to the races.

The Tigers led 6-1 after four innings on consecutive run-scoring hits by Alex Bregman, Conner Hale, Kade Scivique and Andrew Stevenson.

Former Harrison Central standout Wes Rea and Robson led off the bottom of the fourth inning with back-to-back singles.  Reid Humphrey stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-run double and a ground out by Ryan Gridley scored another Bulldogs run.

LSU would put the game away with four runs in the top of the ninth.  Freshman pitcher Alex Lange (8-0) gave up six hits and four runs in six innings to post the win. Hunter Newman got the save giving up two hits in three innings.

Missouri beat Ole Miss 4-2 Friday night.  Rebels ace Christian Trent suffered his 5th loss against 6 victories.  Trent gave up 9 hits, 4 runs with 6 strikeouts in 8 innings.

Cody Bortles led the Rebels (24-23, 10-12 SEC) with 2 hits in four at-bats and scored a run.  Errol Robinson went 1 for 4 with one RBI and Cameron Dishon went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Southern Miss received excellent pitching from Cody Carrol in a win over Marshall Friday night in Hattiesburg.  He threw a complete-game shutout as the Golden Eagles prevailed 6-0.

Caroll allowed only three hits, had eight strikeouts and walked three batters.  It was the sixth shutout for Southern Miss this season that ties a school record.

The Golden Eagles are now 26-16-1, 11 and 10 in Conference USA play.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly