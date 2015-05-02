Mobile BayBears beat Biloxi Shuckers 4-2 in 13 innings - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mobile BayBears beat Biloxi Shuckers 4-2 in 13 innings

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Biloxi pitcher Brooks Hall entered the game with 3 wins and no losses. He would pitch 6 innings, gave up 3 hits, no runs and had 6 strikeouts.

He left the game scoreless and a number of Shuckers relievers came in.  Jacob Barnes pitched 2 innings.  He gave up 4 hits and 2 runs.

Later Wirfin Obispo took the mound in the top of the 13th with the game tied at 2.  Obispo would give up 2 hits and 2 runs.  Those runs proved to be the difference in the game as the Shuckers lose back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.

Michael Reed had 3 hits in 5 at bats and one RBI.  Orlando Arcia was 1 for 6 and one RBI.

The loss drops the Shuckers to 14-8 on the season while the BayBears are 14-7.

They'll hook up again Saturday at 6:10 p.m. in Huntsville.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly