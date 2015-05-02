Mobile BayBears beat Biloxi Shuckers 4-2 in 13 innings

Biloxi pitcher Brooks Hall entered the game with 3 wins and no losses. He would pitch 6 innings, gave up 3 hits, no runs and had 6 strikeouts.



He left the game scoreless and a number of Shuckers relievers came in. Jacob Barnes pitched 2 innings. He gave up 4 hits and 2 runs.



Later Wirfin Obispo took the mound in the top of the 13th with the game tied at 2. Obispo would give up 2 hits and 2 runs. Those runs proved to be the difference in the game as the Shuckers lose back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.



Michael Reed had 3 hits in 5 at bats and one RBI. Orlando Arcia was 1 for 6 and one RBI.



The loss drops the Shuckers to 14-8 on the season while the BayBears are 14-7.



They'll hook up again Saturday at 6:10 p.m. in Huntsville.



