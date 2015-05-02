George County & Biloxi advance in the high school baseball playoffs

The George County Rebels went after a sweep over Long Beach Friday night on the road after beating the Bearcats 3-1 in game one of the Class 5A best-of-three playoff series.The Rebels exploded for 5 runs in the top of the second inning. Winning pitcher Ian Goff helped his own cause with a double to deep left-centerfield that plated two runs with the bases loaded.George County's Bryson Solomon followed with another double, a deep shot to centerfield. The hit off the bat of the 5-11, 150 pound junior scored two more Rebels and the score jumped to 4-0.George County would hit back-to-back-to-back doubles. Tanner Huddleston, a 6-1, 165 pound senior slammed the ball off the fence in left field and his RBI double gave the Rebels a 5-0 advantage.Biloxi won back-to-back games over Terry to advance in the Class 6A playoffs. The Indians beat Terry 12-2 in a game that was called after 5 innings. Biloxi exploded for 9 runs in the top of the 5th inning to secure the series win. The Indians didn't quit after dropping the game one in the series.Harrison Central wasn't so luck. The Red Rebels traveled to Petal and the home standing Panthers prevailed in 8-inning with a 4-2 win to eliminate Harrison Central.





Long Beach defeated George County 8-2 in game one of the best-of-three Class 5A fast pitch softball playoffs. The Lady Bearcats and Lady Rebels will meet 6:00 p.m. Monday at Long Beach.



In the Class 4A fast pitch softball playoffs, Newton County beat Pass Christian 11-1 to oust the Lady Pirates. North Pike grabbed a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series with Poplarville. North Pike defeated the Lady Hornets 20 to 5. Poplarville trailed 15-0 after the first inning.



Defending Class 3A state champion St. Patrick beat Philadelphia 12-7 and can advance with a win on the road on Saturday.



