Pascagoula's Senquez Golson drafted in the 2nd round by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Senquez Golson enjoyed a banner senior season at Ole Miss. Golson became an All-American cornerback after he tied a school record with 10 inceptions, none bigger than his game saving touchdown in the end zone in the Rebels upset win over Alabama.



The Bronko Nagurski Award finalist was drafted by Pittsburgh, the 56th overall player selected in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Steelers are looking to rebuild their secondary and Golson fills a need.



We'll have more on Golson later. Tyler Bouldin covered Golson's draft party in Mobile. Here what he has to say on WLOX news at 10.



