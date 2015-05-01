Pascagoula students explore options after high school

Students at Pascagoula High School explored future career and education opportunities Friday. The event is called the Transitions Fair. Similar to a job fair, it targets special education students.Various representatives from colleges, the military, the WIN Job Center and others visited with students and their parents in the school library Friday morning. Teachers say it's important for these students to consider their future opportunities."It's very important," said Pascagoula High teacher Ollie Armstrong. "It gives our students information that they need once they graduate to go out into the community. Whether they're going to work or whether they're going to further their education, it gives them the information they need in order to do these things."The school also recognized several area businesses for creating job opportunities and internships for the students.