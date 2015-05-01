Joint investigation brings down massive OS spice operation

Narcotics investigators raided an Ocean Springs spice operation Thursday that authorities say could be worth up to $3 million.

The weeklong, joint investigation was conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team and Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

MBN officials said agents needed protective clothing and assisted-breathing devices when they raided the residence at 3200 North 10th Street.

Investigators say a search of the home uncovered about 18 pounds of synthetic cannabinoid powder. MBN officials say that is enough powder to make more than 700 pounds of spice with a street value of up to $3 million.

MBN Director Sam Owens said agents also found 37 pounds of smokeable spice with an estimated street value of $84,000.

That's not all investigators found at the home. Owens said agents also found 20,000 decorative synthetic marijuana packets, a heat sealer, digital scales, glass dishes and measuring cups, a pump sprayer, $4,900 in cash, about 50 grams of marijuana and a handgun.

Owens said officials with the state Department of Human Services removed a 9-month-old and a 9-day-old from the home. Their 25-year-old mother was detained. She could be facing felony charges.

Owens said the childrens' father, 34-year-old Anthony S. McFall, was initially detained on an outstanding warrant out of Louisiana for narcotics manufacture and distribution. McFall now faces additional charges including possession of more than one kilogram of spice with the intent to distribute, manufacture of spice, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony child endangerment.

McFall is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

?

?