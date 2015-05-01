Page 13: Businesses share historic building in Bay St. Louis - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Different businesses in Bay St. Louis have come together to share space in one of the city's most historic buildings.

"This building was originally the Woodmen of the World Meeting Hall. It was built in 1909. It's a big part of Bay St. Louis history," said Vickie Niolet.

Niolet loves Bay St. Louis. She purchased this building, formally known as Century Hall, and turned it into Bay Emporium. There, 13 shops can be found under one roof.

"It's a cross between a traditional antique mall and a business incubator. We have a shop atmosphere more than just booths. It's a little bit of everything," according to Niolet.

It's kind of a co-op. The individual shop owners share a larger space and work together.

Bay Emporium draws people from near and far to Bay St. Louis.

"The other day, we had people here from Oregon. They were at the jazz festival, and they came over here. We see people from all over the world," Niolet said.

Variety is the spice of life at the emporium. Items run the gamut.

Niolet was very particular about restoring the 106-year-old building's authenticity after Katrina nearly destroyed it in 2005.

Take a walk through history and discover interesting things along the way at Bay Emporium.

