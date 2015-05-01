Palazzo endorses Swetman for Biloxi mayor

Biloxi mayoral candidate Windy Swetman picked up a major endorsement from Biloxi resident and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo on Friday.

“Being a Biloxi resident and representing South Mississippi, I know what it takes to be a public servant. It takes strength, energy and leadership to run the city, and it takes a person who has developed trust among stakeholders at the local, state and federal level,” said Palazzo in a press release from the Windy Swetman Campaign for Mayor of Biloxi. “Windy is that proven, conservative leader that Biloxi needs.”

“I am grateful to receive the support of so many Biloxians, including Congressman Palazzo, who understands our message of working together to grow the city's economy,” said Swetman. “Having served in public office for the past 10 years, my record is proven and I'm running on it. Growing our economy will take a team effort; it will take coalitions I have developed over time with local, state and federal officials to move us into the future.”

Swetman will face FoFo Gilich in a runoff election on May 12.

