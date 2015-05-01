Palazzo endorses Swetman for Biloxi mayor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Breaking

Palazzo endorses Swetman for Biloxi mayor

Windy Swetman (Photo source: WLOX) Windy Swetman (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi mayoral candidate Windy Swetman picked up a major endorsement from Biloxi resident and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo on Friday.

“Being a Biloxi resident and representing South Mississippi, I know what it takes to be a public servant. It takes strength, energy and leadership to run the city, and it takes a person who has developed trust among stakeholders at the local, state and federal level,” said Palazzo in a press release from the Windy Swetman Campaign for Mayor of Biloxi. “Windy is that proven, conservative leader that Biloxi needs.”

“I am grateful to receive the support of so many Biloxians, including Congressman Palazzo, who understands our message of working together to grow the city's economy,” said Swetman. “Having served in public office for the past 10 years, my record is proven and I'm running on it. Growing our economy will take a team effort; it will take coalitions I have developed over time with local, state and federal officials to move us into the future.”

Swetman will face FoFo Gilich in a runoff election on May 12.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • BreakingPalazzo endorses Swetman for Biloxi mayorMore>>

  • Breaking

    Gines endorses Gilich for Biloxi mayor

    Gines endorses Gilich for Biloxi mayor

    Friday, May 1 2015 1:07 PM EDT2015-05-01 17:07:46 GMT
    Friday, May 1 2015 1:07 PM EDT2015-05-01 17:07:47 GMT
    Fofo Gilich (Photo source: WLOX)Fofo Gilich (Photo source: WLOX)
    Felix Gines finished third in the Biloxi mayoral election, just missing out on the May 12 runoff. In the last two days, he's met with both Fofo Gilich and Windy Swetman. Based on those talks, Gines has decided to endorse Gilich.More >>
    Felix Gines finished third in the Biloxi mayoral election, just missing out on the May 12 runoff. In the last two days, he's met with both Fofo Gilich and Windy Swetman. Based on those talks, Gines has decided to endorse Gilich.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly