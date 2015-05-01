Gulf Coast WAVE to hold safety walk on Biloxi Bay Bridge - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulf Coast WAVE to hold safety walk on Biloxi Bay Bridge

Tonight, Gulf Coast WAVE will have a Safety Night and Bridge Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX) Tonight, Gulf Coast WAVE will have a Safety Night and Bridge Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The sexual assault case on the Biloxi Bay Bridge late last year has not been forgotten, and it is once again creating a solidarity for safety.

Tonight, Gulf Coast WAVE will have a Safety Night and Bridge Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants will gather at Point Cadet Plaza, where there will be safety demonstrations. In addition, the walk will be patrolled by police throughout the evening.

The assault, which happened in November 2014, lead to the creation of Women Against Violence Everywhere. The group's goal is to have security cameras and extra lighting installed on the bridge.

But, in the meantime, and even if the extra safety equipment is installed, education and preparation are still the best tactics to stay safe.

As far as the assault case, it's still ongoing, according to Capt. William Jackson, with the Ocean Springs Police Department.

Tips from the public and information from the victim have led officers to more than a dozen suspects. However, those suspects have all submitted DNA and none match the DNA from the victim the night of the assault.

Mike Lacy will have more on the event tonight at 10 p.m.

