Ingalls set to christen guided missile destroyer John Finn

They're getting ready for a celebration Saturday at the shipyard in Pascagoula. Tomorrow marks the christening of guided missile destroyer John Finn DDG 113.

The ship is the 29th Arleigh Burke Class destroyer built at Ingalls Shipbuilding.

The vessel is named for U.S. Navy Lt. John William Finn, whose courageous service made him the first Medal of Honor recipient of World War II. Finn passed away in 2010 at the age of 100.

Laura Elizabeth Stavridis is the ship's sponsor. She is married to retired Navy Adm. Jim Stavridis, whose service included being NATO's 16th Supreme Allied Commander in Europe.

The christening ceremony of the John Finn will be at 10 a.m. Saturday.

