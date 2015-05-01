$30k on the line at Gorenflo's Cobia Tournament this weekend

Jim Franks of the Gulf Coast Research Lab in Ocean Springs prepares to weigh a 50-pound cobia last week during the Gorenflo's One Day Shootout. (Photo source: Al Jones)

After a successful one day shootout last weekend, the main version of the 29th annual Gorenflo's Cobia Tournament unfolds this weekend at the Point Cadet Marina.

The one day event, which drew 41 boats, was won by the Sum Beach Fishing Team out of Ocean Springs with a three-fish aggregate weight of 170.05-pounds. That weight and win earned Sum Beach a check for $5,700.

This weekend marks the two-day tournament at the Point Cadet Marina with $30,000 on the line. The tournament will award cash to the top six places based on the heaviest aggregate weight of three-fish. Teams will be allowed to weigh three-fish on both days, keeping the three heaviest fish.

"We are hoping for 50 boats," tournament director Danny Pitalo said. "We had 31 boats registered early Thursday and with a nice weekend, we expect more boats to register.

"We are doing something new this year. We took some of the money off the overall prize and will award cash for first and second place on Saturday. We did this to get the boats to come in Saturday and weigh fish rather than staying out. What ever a boat weighs on Saturday, counts for Sunday, too. If a boat weighs 180-pounds of fish on Saturday and wins first place, that weight holds over to Sunday. They could bump a smaller fish on Sunday or keep the weight and still win. If that happens, you are possibly looking at $8,000 or $9,000 plus the boat pot."

Anyone breaking the current cobia state record of 106.8-pounds set in 1996, will win a 2015 F-150 Ford truck.

Entry fee is $400 per team and a mandatory captains meeting will be held Friday at 7 pm at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

Weigh-ins will be from 3-8 pm on Saturday and noon to 6 pm on Sunday. Of note, Dr. Jim Franks and the Gulf Coast Research Lab in Ocean Springs will be handing out free cobia tag and release kits during the weigh-ins.

"We had 170-pounds last week," Pitalo said. "With two days of fishing and nice weather, I think we could see 180-pounds or even 200-pounds."

For more information, call Gorenflo's at (228) 432-7387.

